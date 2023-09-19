Statues depicting Dandi March to be installed in Udhampur town

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 19: Preeti Khajuria, Councilor in Udhampur Municipal Council, today informed about her dream project for Udhampur town, which includes installation of seven statues in the town, depicting Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March.

While talking to media persons, here today, Preeti informed that she is going to install these statues in the city, the purpose of which along with beautification is also to tell the young generation about the freedom struggle.

“Through these statues, we will inform the young generation that for getting the freedom from Britishers, we have made countless sacrifices in which every class, caste and community took part,” she said, adding that it becomes our responsibility to take the country towards development through our duties while maintaining the freedom and for that everyone will have to work together.

Preeti Khajuria said that ever since she became a Councilor, she felt that she should do something different for the city so that it can get an identification.

With regard to the proposed statues, the Councilor informed that she was inspired by the statues representing Dandi March in 1930, installed in Delhi, which remind about the country’s struggle for Independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. “These statues symbolize India’s independence movement,” she added.