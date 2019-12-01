‘State Subject certificate still problem for Refugees’

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 1: West Pakistani (WP) Refugees today held a meeting at Swankha Morh, Vijaypur which was chaired by their leader Labba Ram Gandhi.

Speaking in the meeting Gandhi said, as with the abolition of Article 370 and 35-A, J&K has become a Union Territory, but still the WP refugees are facing problems due to State Subject certificates.

He said that as the Voter Cards are being made now, BLOs are demanding State Subject certificates from WP refugees.

Gandhi also claimed that now State Subject certificates are also been demanded from their children during army and police recruitments.

He said that Central Government should take steps so that the requirement of State Subject certificate should not remain there and the refugees may get Voter Cards and their children may not face problem in filling application forms for jobs.