School Education officers demand regularization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: School Education Officers Association has demanded a policy for regularization of Incharge Gazetted officers viz Headmasters ZEOs, Lecturers and Principal of School Education Department.

While addressing a press conference, here today, the Association Coordinator Roop Lal said that the School Education officers, promoted in various cadres in the department have suffered very badly without their regularisation as Head Master since 2012 and that of Principals since 2006.

“There are about 8000 Incharge Gazetted officers, out of whom more than 2500 have attained their superannuation and hundreds have expired without confirmation and many of them are at the verge of retirement,” he added.

Hoping that the present Government for will look into the matter and issue necessary instructions for their regularization at earliest, the School Education Officers Association appealed to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Union Territory to regularise all incharge Gazetted Officers on priority basis.

The officers also warned that if their demands are not fulfilled at the earliest, the Association will adopt all the Constitutional and democratic ways to get them regularized.

Dalbir Singh, Mohan Singh, Bhupinder Shastri, P L Dubey, Abdul Rashid Doda, Puran Chand, Purshotam Sharma, Manohar Lal Gupta, Abdul Rashid Malik, Pardeep Bali, Rajinder Singh, Subash Chander, Rakesh Kumar, K L Kaith, Charanjeet Singh, Amar Nath, Rita Angral, Anita Sharma, Nirmal Manhas, Kiran Mangotra and others were also present on the occasion.