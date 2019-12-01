DoPT to extend CVC, CAT, CIC to J&K, Ladakh: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 1: Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India, is to extend the jurisdiction of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Central Information Commission (CIC) and Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, since these are now directly governed by the Central Law.

Disclosing this here today during a media interaction, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the process is in the course of being undertaken and reiterated that the services provided by these Central Bodies will be much more effective and transparent compared to what was available through the State bodies in the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir.

As for the Information Commission, only the second appellate is Central Information Commission, for which an appeal can be filed on-line and in case of Union Territories, if required, interaction or cross-examination of the appellant is also conducted through Video-Conferencing by the Central Information Commission.

As for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Administrative Tribunal(CAT), a mechanism will be followed for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, on the same lines, as is being followed by other Union Territories of India.

With the implementation of the Central Acts pertaining to the Prevention of Corruption Act and Right To Information (RTI) Act, Dr Jitendra Singh said, there is going to be more transparency and citizen-centricity in the governance.

Meanwhile, DoPT has received a written request from Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu for one additional LTC for central government employees for a trip to Jammu & Kashmir. The follow up action on the same has been promptly initiated.