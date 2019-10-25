State Govt attitude was main reason for UT demand: Chhewang

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, (LADAKH) Oct, 25: State Government attitude towards Ladakh was one of the biggest reasons for Ladakhis demand for UT status to Ladakh region as State Government never supported Ladakhis for the promotion and development of arts, culture, language and traditional system of Ayurveda.

This was stated by former MP from Ladakh, Thupstan Chhewang who was the chief guest during Ayurveda Day celebration at the National Research Institute for Sowa-Rigpa (NRISR). National Ayurveda has been celebrating since 2016 on different theme and this year theme is “Ayurveda for longevity”. Thupstan Chhewang said that Kashmir centric Government never supported Ladakhis in safeguarding unique culture and traditions of Ladakh and always became hindrance in it. However, Chhewang made it clear that Ladakhis have nothing against people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Development activities are not the priority of UT Ladakh that happens automatically but promotions of traditional system of Ayush, language and culture should be the top priority of UT otherwise there is no use of UT also” said former MP while expressing his hope to have lot of development and progress in Sowa Rigpa system in future UT Ladakh.

Guest of honour Director Health Service, Ladakh, Dr.Phuntsog Angchok in his speech said that modern medicine and Ayush system work together complementing each other in future and there will be lots of scope and challenges for traditional Amchis practitioners as Government announced Wellness Centres where every family data will be maintained accordingly diet chat and physical exercise will be issued. He added that immunity is a state of mind which can control deadly diseases such as cancer, AIDS, heart attack etc. He added that ancient knowledge or traditional Ayush system has cure for healing mind through yoga but there is no cure for state of mind in modern medicine.

NRISR officer Incharge Dr.Padma Gurmet welcoming the guest mentions about importance of Ayurveda celebration to spread awareness about importance of traditional Ayurveda system SNM Hospital Chief, Amchi Tsering Phuntsog, Dr. Jigmet Mingure lecturer (Sowa Rigpa) CIBS and Dr. Tsewang Dolma, RA, NRISR Leh also spoke on the occasion.

As a part of the celebration all the participants were taken for field tour to botanical garden Phey where they planted 100 herbal saplings.