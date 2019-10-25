‘Khelo India’ Phase-III Badminton competitions conclude

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 25: ‘Khelo India’ Phase-III Badminton competitions, organised by the District Administration Jammu in collaboration with Department of Youth Services and Sports and District Police Jammu under the chairmanship of Sushma Chauhan, District Development Commissioner Jammu concluded at Badminton Hall, District Police Lines, here today.

About 500 participants drawn from all walks of Jammu District participated in the competition.

Mukesh Singh, IGPJammu was the chief guest on the valedictory function, while Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Youth Services & Sports J&K was the guest of honour.

The chief guest and the other dignitaries facilitated the winners, runners-up and third place holders with the Certificates, Tracksuits, T-Shirts and Medals. The officials were also presented with Tracksuits.

The gold medals in different age categories went to Sarthak Jain, Vabhav & Arnav, Annati Jalal, Sambhavi & Krishika, Sehdev Singh, Rakshit & Vansh, Shruti, Parisa Anjum, Prisa & Pranjal, Vipul Saini, Raghav & Manish, Vivek Mehta & Vikas Sharma, Lalit Arora & Raju Chawla, Romesh & Anil Gorkha, Lalit Arora and Preeta Gupta.