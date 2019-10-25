College, Universities provide study material; students stay away

SRINAGAR, Oct 25:

After private schools, now Colleges and Universities have asked students to collect study materials, including video tutorials, in Kashmir valley, where majority educational institutes remained deserted due to strike against scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5.

Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in and around examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of annual examinations for Class 10th and Class 12th commencing from October 29 and October 30 respectively in the Valley.

The Principal Government Degree College Bijbehara said that all the students of BG-3rd, 5th and 6th Semester have been informed to collect the study material pertaining to their concerned subjects from the college for their convenience. “The students of these semesters are asked to contact their respective Head of the Departments for collection of the material at an earliest,” he said.

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has also asked its students to collect study material, including video tutorials, from a rented building in Nowgam, Bypass. IUST is currently operating from this building as according to officials of the institute, the situation in not conducive for reopening of the university in Awantipora in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

Similarly, some other colleges have asked its students to collect study materials from the respective educational institutes as the students continued to stay away.

The Government ordered closure of all educational institutions on August 5, when the Centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, besides divided the state into two Union Territories. However, educational institutions reopened in winter capital, Jammu and Ladakh after about two weeks in a phased manner but remained closed in the Valley.

After remaining closed for more than a month, government ordered reopening of primary and middle schools first followed by High and Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) and on October 9 colleges in the valley, where life remained crippled due to spontaneous strike from August 5.

However, students continued to stay away and did not attend their classes in private and government institutions as parents were not ready to send their children to schools due to uneasy situation in the valley, including Srinagar.

Several private schools have rented rooms in different localities to conduct examination for students while others have said that they will promote students on the basis of home assignments submitted by children.

But, despite schools remaining deserted, the Board of School Education (BOSE) issued date sheet for grades 10th and 12 examinations in the last week of this month.

Advisor to Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan has on many occasions said that that Government had reopened schools and colleges and it was for the students to attend their classes.

He also ruled out any mass promotion and relaxation in syllabus and said such a measure will not be helpful for students who have to complete in different professional examinations.

An official said that in order to ensure smooth conduct of annual examinations for 10th and 12th grades scheduled to be held from October 29th, 2019 and October 30th, 2019 respectively, section 144 CrPC will be imposed in and around examination centres in Kashmir.

He said the prime objective of imposition of Section 144 is to curb tendency of external interference, prevent breach of peace and to maintain public tranquility around the examination centres. “Only examinees and supervisory staff of the examination centres, security personnel deployed for the examination duty and authorities connected with the smooth conduct of examination shall be allowed to enter 200 meters radius of the examination centres,” he said.

He said flying squads have been constituted to inspect the examination centres of respective jurisdiction in order to ensure the submission of reports and feed back about the conduct of aforementioned examinations.(UNI)