J&K State Bench Press Power Lifting Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: Two days J&K State Bench Press Power Lifting Championship unequipped and equipped Sub Junior, Junior, Senior & Master (Men & Women) concluded at Hollister Fitness Gym, Sainik Colony.

The Championship was organized by All J&K State Power Lifting Association affiliated to Power Lifting India, under the observation of J&K State Sports Council observer Inderpal Singh, Weightlifting Coach.

Sawan Kumar and Surbhi Bali emerged best lifter in Senior unequipped and Senior equipped Category while Surjeet Singh Jamwal emerged best lifter in Junior unequipped and Aatish Sharma best lifter in sub junior equipped category. Around 200 hundred players participated from various districts of J&K including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Budgam and Srinagar.

Corporator Narinder Singh and Supriya Sharma (International Medallist in Fitness Model) were the chief guests on the occasion while Corporator Shobit Ali, Paramvir Singh (Senior Leader AAP), Prof Keshav Sharma (Jammu University), Prof Yash Paul Sharma, (HoD Deptt of Botany Jammu University), Raj Kumar Dogra and Romesh Chander Sharma (Joint Secretary Volleyball Federation of India) were the special guests who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up players.

In this championship Sawan Kumar lifted 162.5 kg in 59 kg category to set new record and Vickramjeet Singh lifted 242.5 kg in +120 kg category & created record.

Medal winners: Women Category (Gold): Kajal Chib, Amita Rajput, Shalini, Sakshi Koul, Rashika Handa, Surbhi Bali, Khushi Wadhera, Simran Bumraa, Ruby Sharma, Juhi Gupta, and Upasna Mahajan.

Silver Medals: Tanya Sharma, Suman Lata, Randeep Kour, Bindu Bala, Puja Paul and Shivangi Sharma.

Men category (Gold): Chetan Dogra, Ajay Kumar, Harshul Sharma, Arjun Kumar, Varun Gupta, Varun Manhas, Sawan Kumar, Adiya Sharma, Satya Jeet Singh Chib, Syed Ali, Vishaw Jeet Singh, Rajesh Gupta, Atish Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Maqtaza Shakeen, Vikrant Singh, Aniket Bhagat, Adnan Choudhary, Neeraj Singh, Vishal Singh, Joginder Kumar, Surjeet Singh Jamwal, Pankaj Chib, Mohit Saini, Atul Singh, Nikhil Kumar, Vikramdeep, Gharjeet Singh, Amandeep Bhassan, Akash Malhotra, Mehul Verma, Rhubhum Sharma, Roshan Sharma, Gourav Sharma, Jatinder Pal Singh, Vishal Kumar, Younis Ansari, Jagdeep Singh Bhau and Vikramjeet Singh.

Silver Medals: Lakhbir Kumar, Sourav Manhas, Ajay Kumar, Rahul Tiwari, Sachin Manhas, Neeraj Kumar, Aditya Sharma, Sajan Sharma, Sidhant Bammotra, Ankit Sharma, Sandeep Bhanmotra, Rohit Saini, Aman Tak, Goutam Sharma, Ankush Sharma, Udhay Vir Singh, Rishav Sharaf, Akhil Mehra, Sahil Ansari, Shalab Gupta, Shoy Gupta, Arjun Badal Vyas, Ajay Jogi, Nitish Kumar, Anurag Magotra, Udhay Veer, Rhubham Sharma and Adhiyam Sharma.

Bronze Medals: Mohit Kumar, Sudhanshu Kumar, Manesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Kamal Sharma, Sumit Sharma, Arun Pangotra, Shiv Charan Singh, Ankush Sharma, Ankit Raina, Abhay Bhardwaj, Vikas Kumar, Akhil Mehra, Ang Dev Singh, Vishal Singh, Ronit Verma, Vishal Hans, Roshan Sharma and Shiv Dev Singh.