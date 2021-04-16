Standing crop over 50 kanals of land destroyed in fire

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 16: Standing wheat crop over 50 kanals of land in the border village of Chakdulma in Rajpura was burnt to ashes in a devastating fire today. Farmers were eagerly waiting for harvesting of their crop and their all hopes dashed to ground after it completely turned into ashes.

As the devastating fire engulfed the fields and spread over 50 kanals of land, the local people tried to control the fire to a great extent with the help of tractors and BSF personnel and prevented it from spreading to the surrounding fields. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed 50 kanals of land.

Dharam Pal Sharma, former Sarpanch of the border village Chakdulma, said that it is not known how the fire broke out, but it spread rapidly and caused a lot of loss to the farmers. He said that the sluggishness of the administration also resulted in the loss because fire tenders did not arrive before two hours from Samba.

He demanded that during the harvest season, the administration should keep at least one Fire Station in Rajpura tehsil, so that if there is a fire in the farmers’ fields, it can be controlled timely. Today about 50 kanals of wheat crop of Prem Pal, Dev Raj, Ashok Kumar, Prakash Chand, Ajit, Kali Das, Des Raj, Omkar Nath and other farmers has burnt to ashes due to fire. He also demanded compensation for the farmers.

Reports reaching from Kathua said that standing wheat crop on 80 kanals of land was burnt to ashes in devastating fire in Kerian Gandyal area of Kathua district today. The land belonged to Des Raj and though fire brigade saved the adjoining fields of other farmers from being engulfed by the fire but till the time it reached on the spot, Des Raj’s entire crop on 80 kanals of land was turned into ashes.