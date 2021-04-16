4 non-local thieves arrested in Srinagar, recoveries made

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 16: Police today said to have arrested 4 non-local thieves, which they said, are linked to an inter-state gang, while also making several recoveries from their possession.

Officials of the Shaheed Gunj police station during a press conference told the reporters that they were constantly receiving information from reliable sources that a group of non-local thieves including a woman was wandering here and there in Srinagar city as well as in the adjacent districts with an intent to steal golden articles from the jewellery shops

“After receiving the information, police teams were constituted by Srinagar police to nab these non-local thieves. A police party of police station Shaheed Gunj with their strenuous efforts noticed suspicious movement of a group of non-locals at Hari Singh High Street including a woman who were apprehended and then brought to the police station Shaheed Gunj for questioning,” police officers said.

They said that during the questioning, they confessed that they have stolen golden items from various shops in J&K and have concealed these items in their Alto Car which were later recovered.

“The recoveries made are finger rings (gold) 11, earrings (gold) 3, finger ring (gold, broken) 1, 1 silver ring, 1 gold locket, 1 artificial earring, 1 artificial ring, 1 artificial locket, 4 mobile phones and Rs 52000 cash,” police said.

Police said that the modus operandi of these non-local thieves was that they first used to enter a jewellery shop to pose as customers and used to ask for various gold articles. “After they used to be showed the gold articles, they would buy one falling under low cost and in the meantime, if they were able to catch the goldsmith busy, they would steal other costly items lying open in front of them,” police said

Those who have been arrested have been identified as Akash S/O Rajesh R/O Purana Allumill, Muradabad, UP, Geeta W/O Rajesh R/O Purana Allumill, Muradabad, UP, Dinesh Kumar S/P Suresh R/O Mangroula, UP and Manoj Kumar S/O Mahi Paul Singh R/O Lonie Ghaziabad, UP.