DC Udhampur takes stock of civic problems

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 16: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib today took stock of civic problems in localities near Industrial Estate Battal Ballian.

The delegation of locals led by District Development Council Member, Puran Chand apprised the DC about the water pollution caused by pesticides producing factories, discarded plastic and other effluents flowing from the industrial area. They sought the adequate provision of waste management in the industrial area etc.

Responding to the demands raised by the local, the DDC issued on the spot directions to the concerned departments to look into the issues and take measures for early redress of the problems.

She exhorted upon the officers to work with dedication and sincerity and redress genuine grievances of the locals pertaining to their respective departments at their level within the specified time frame.

Later, the DC also visited Loundana Bowlie and interacted with people of the area.