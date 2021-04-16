DC Anantnag inspects MCCH, directs for availability of medicines

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Apr 16: The Deputy commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today visited the Maternity and Child Care Hospital Anantnag and took onspot appraisal of its functioning.

The DC enquired from the Medical Superintendent about the working of the hospital and the medical facilities available there.

He directed the MS to ensure punctuality of doctors and paramedical staff besides availability of basic medicines including the life saving drugs.

Dr. Singla also exhorted for immediate repair of all serviceable medical equipments such as Blood Analyser etc so that the patients donot suffer.

He called for proper disposal of biomedical waste and holding of auction for dead stock for proper utilisation of the available space.

While having a healthy and cordial interaction with the patients, the DC assured for providing quality healthcare services and facilities to the public.

Dr. Singla also expressed full support from district administration to the health authorities for overall betterment of the sector in the district.