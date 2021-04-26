Stakeholders of Tourism Industry hold meet, discuss issues

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Apr 26: The stakeholders of Tourism Industry including hoteliers, guest house owners, Travel Associations and allied operators convened a meeting here under the chairmanship of Ravi Thakur.

The other representatives who participated include Tariq Choudhary President Tour and Travel Association Bhaderwah, Munish Kotwal from Skoon Travels, Manoj Kotwal Producer-cum-Organizer, Feroz Khan from Royal Birds, Sandeep Rathore and other respected members from different sectors.

During the meeting, issues regarding NOCs, desolation of tourism destinations, view points, disruption of approach to the Tourism destinations, deformations of the infrastructure of Tourism properties in Bhaderwah, negligent attitude towards Tourism exploration of Bhaderwah and other grievances were discussed.

Expressing concern over the present scenario, all the stakeholders made deliberations over the grievances and unanimously resolved to recommend the transfer of CEO BDA and demanded a loyal officer to be posted here for betterment of Bhaderwah.

After final session of the meeting, all the stakeholders met Chairman DDC Doda and narrated the grievances and sufferings and outlined the constraints point by point.

In response to the submissions, Chairman DDC Doda assured to take up the issues with the Deputy Commissioner Doda and concerned authorities for redressal.