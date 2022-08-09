SSPs Kathua Pathankot SDPO Dalhousie frame joint strategy

Independence Day security

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 9: In order to review general security situation in the district ahead of forthcoming 75th Independence Day celebrations, SSP Kathua R.C Kotwal JKPS today chaired an interstate coordination and security review meeting at Conference Hall DPL Kathua with SSP Pathankot (PB), SDPO Dalhousie (HP), Officers of CAPF and Supervisory Officers including SDPOs, SHOs, IC PP’s of the district.

During the meeting all the participants have been advised to strengthen the interstate border Security Grid, Highway/Border security grid for peaceful conduct of forthcoming national event. Besides, counterparts were also advised to have coordination at SDPO/SHO level, share information about interstate drug peddlers, bovine smugglers, history sheeters, notorious elements and enhance patrolling on Inter-State borders.

They were also asked to layout joint nakas and conduct checking of vehicles originating from border and NHW to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

Moreover, representative of Army and CAPF were also requested to depute their manpower for joint CASO and anti tunneling exercise along the IB which are being conducted regularly besides monitoring of drone activities in the border area.

The SSP Kathua further stressed upon the officers to step up vigil and security in the district to check any attempt of infiltration, drone dropping and movement of anti-national elements.

Thereafter, a crime review meeting was also held with the supervisory officers, SHOs, IC PPs of the district and during meeting they were directed to focus on disposal of cases, especially NDPS cases, inquest proceedings, absconders on merit. All the SDPOs/SHOs/IC PPs of the district were directed to ensure proactive policing and take effective steps in their respective areas so that targeted results are achieved.