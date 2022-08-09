Kavinder, Choudhary listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy CM, accompanied by BJP secretary, Vikas Choudhary listened public grievances at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Common people, individually and in the form of deputations from various areas of the region visited BJP Headquarter and discussed their issues with the senior party leadership.

People presented various issues related to the day-to-day issues like construction of lanes, drains, PHE, PDD and other specific issues of development nature. Certain individuals and deputations also shared their personal issues with the senior party leadership.

While listening to the issues presented, Kavinder Gupta telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials and issued letters for the others.

Kavinder Gupta, while speaking on the occasion said people visit BJP office to share their all range of issues. He said that as the dedicated party activist, they have tried sincerely to provide best possible solutions to the visiting people and deputations.