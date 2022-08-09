General Manager reviews performance of Northern Railway

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: General Manager Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal held a review meeting with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway through video conferencing.

Deliberations were held on keeping focus on passenger amenities at stations like extension of platforms, increase of level of platforms, washable aprons, provision of 2nd entry, foot over bridges, escalators, lifts facilities for Divayangjans, improvement of station building including façade etc.

He also reviewed the progress of mobility enhancement and other developmental infrastructure works and freight loading.

Gangal also informed that, for achieving optimum utilization of rolling stock in freight movement, Northern Railway runs 1078 CRACK trains between 28.07.2022 to 03.08.2022 and more such trains will be operated. He emphasized on better crew management and utilization of man power.

He instructed to maintained good record of punctuality of trains and expedites the works related with mobility enhancement and conducting drives to check the progress. He stressed upon the safety during ongoing monsoon season and all efforts should be done to curb any kind of obstruction during operation of trains. He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds and removal of scrap lying near the tracks.

He also emphasized on focusing on electrical safety on tracks, trains and premises. Enhancing speed of trains is a priority over the zone. Works should be expedited as to complete the projects on time.

The GM also took stock of the tree cutting activity and removal of vegetation alongside the tracks.

Gangal emphasized upon minimizing the human failure in train operation, extensive monitoring of rail fractures and rail welds and said no error should be left.

Talking on Freight Business Development, the GM instructed that BDUs should create an environment of trust, support and confidence amongst the customers. He added that the initiatives and concessions offered by the Railways should reach the clients. He also informed that loading of food grains and other items have steadily increased with every passing month.