SSP Samba issues posting orders of 13 police officers

SAMBA, Nov 17 : Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh today issued orders and posting of 13 police officers of Samba district to infuse new energy and improve overall performance of the police in the district.

Inspector Sham Lal has been posted as new Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Ghagwal, whereas Inspector Kunti Devi has been posted as new Incharge Women Cell Samba.

Inspector Rahul Mahajan, Inspector Bharat Bhushan and Inspector Kamaljit Singh shall function as Incharge District Anti- NDPS Team, Incharge PCR Samba and RI respectively.

PSI Sohail Munir, PSI Anjum Hussein and PSI Shakti Singh have been posted as Incharge Police Post (PP) Rakh Amb Talli, Incharge Police Post (PP) SIDCO Samba and in charge Police Post (PP) Mansar respectively.

PSI Davinder Singh, PSI Rajat Sharma and PSI Rakesh Singh have been posted as investigating officers (I.Os.) at PS Vijaypur and PS Samba.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Rajinder Singh Jamwal has been designated as new Lines Officer (LO) DPL Samba, whereas ASI Suraj Parkash shall function as new Incharge Border Police Post (BPP) Kamore.