Drishay Nat Manch stages play ‘Fandi’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Drishay Nat Manch here today staged acclaimed play ‘Fandi’ at the Theatre Festival organized by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

The play ‘Fandi’ revolves around the life of a destitute truck driver named Fandi who becomes entangled in a legal battle after being accused of murdering his terminally ill father.

The play was directed by Virender Katoch and Devanshu Raina and it navigated through complexities of the legal system, human relationships and pursuit for justice.

The play culminated with the addition of a seasoned senior advocate which injected a fresh perspective into the legal battle, leaving the ultimate judgment to the imagination of the audience and providing a thought-provoking and open-ended conclusion.

Actors who performed in the play were Vijay Goswami, Devanshu Raina and A.P Singh.

The play was written by Dr. Shankar Shesh, Lights were creatively designed by Ravinder Sharma, Music was arranged by Virender Katoch and Sets were executed by Veerji Sumbli and Gautam Kumar.

The play marked a significant contribution to the cultural landscape, showcasing the prowess of Drishay Nat Manch and reinforcing the importance of theatre in addressing societal issues.