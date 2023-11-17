2nd day of ‘Display Your Talent’ at JU witnesses scintillating music performances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Light Vocal Solo, Classical Vocal Solo, Classical Instrumental P& NP were conducted on the second day of ongoing ‘Display Your Talent-2023’organized by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), University of Jammu (JU).

Dean Students Welfare, Prof Prakash Antahal, Chairperson Campus Cultural Committee, Prof Monika Chadha, Co-Chairperson Campus Cultural Committee, Prof Sarika Manhas along with the judges, dignitaries and teachers in-charge felicitated the winners.

In Light Vocal Solo, Varsha Jamwal from GCW Parade, Mavish Sharma from Department of Computer Sciences, JU and Nishu Devi from GDC Chenani secured first, second and third positions, respectively. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Rudra Sharma from IMFA, Divya Bharti from IMFA and Ritisha Manhas from GCW Parade. Prof Harvinder Singh, Seema Anil Sehgal and Tanya Gupta were the adjudicators and Dr Sandeep Singh was the Teacher In-charge.

In Classical Vocal Solo, Arpana Kumari from IMFA, Simran Sharma from IMFA and Shriya Gurtoo from GCW Parade secured first, second and third positions, respectively. Vijay Sambyal, Seema Anil Sehgal and Tanya Gupta were the adjudicators and Dr Harjit Singh was the Teacher In-charge.

In Classical Instrumental (P), Karamveer and Aryan Kumar from IMFA secured first and second positions, respectively. Third position was shared by Navjot Singh and Utkarsh from GDC Udhampur. In Classical Instrumental (NP), Upasna Gupta from GCW Parade secured first position, Sobia Kousar from IMFA stood second and Isha Kumari from GCW Parade stood third. Prof Renu Sehgal, DL Kaswalia, Sami Feroze and Dr Sanjay Kalotra were the adjudicators and Dr Neelam Chowdhary was the Teacher In-charge of the event.

The events of DSW are conceived, planned and organized by the team consisting of Prof Prakash Antahal, Prof Monika Chadha, Prof Sarika Manhas, Dr Pritam Singh (Associate Dean, SW), Dr Garima Gupta (Assistant Dean, SW), Dr Shallu Sharma and Dr AR Manhas (Deputy Proctors), members of Campus Cultural Committee, Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer) and Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor).