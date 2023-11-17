Shiv Sena factions remember Bala Saheb Thackeray

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Both factions of Shiv Sena-UBT and Eaknath Shinde here today paid tribute to Bala Saheb Thackeray on his death anniversary and remembered his works.

Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K chief, Manish Sahni has asked terrorist and narco-terror organizations operating in J&K to completely stop their nefarious activities otherwise they would have to face serious consequences.

He was speaking at a function organised on the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bala Saheb Thackeray in which many leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K paid floral tribute to Bala Saheb Thackeray.

“Venerable Bala Saheb Thackeray is not physically among us today but his thoughts and ideas are always alive in hearts of Shiv Sainiks,” Sahni maintained adding: “J&K has been burning in flames of terrorism for more than three decades wherein thousands of people including security personnel have been martyred.”

He said that Kashmiri Hindus have been living a displaced life in their own country for the last 35 years. “Rehabilitation of all these and protection of rights of the sons of the soil will be true tribute from every Shiv Sainik to Bala Saheb Thackeray,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

Those who were present on the occasion were Shiv Sena president of Women Wing, Meenakshi Chhibber; general secretary, Vikas Bakshi; vice president, Sanjeev Kohli; secretary Youth Wing, Rajesh Handa; Women Wing secretary, Mamta Devi and others.

Meanwhile, during a function Shiv Sena (Eaknath Shinde) also paid tribute to Bala Saheb Thackeray on his death anniversary.

The function was presided over by Shiv Sena State president, Ashwani Gupta who while addressing the gathering said Bala Saheb was a great leader who taught us how to fight for our rights.

“We pray for peace to the departed soul and memories of Bala Saheb will remain in hearts of true Hindu forever,” he said.

After performing Hawan/Pooja, floral tribute were paid to the Bala Saheb by all the workers as well as senior leaders of the Party.

Satish Kachroo, Rakesh Kak, Sanjay Bhat, Ajay Dhar and Satish Bhat were also present on the occasion.