400-year-old temple in Nowshera gets facade illumination

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 17: In a first in Jammu and Kashmir, a 400-year-old temple of Lord Shri Rama in Nowshera has been illuminated with facade illumination.

The Temple is prominently known as Thakur Dwara Temple and was re-constructed 2 years ago. It is believed that Lord Hanuman, who is known as strong disciple of Lord Rama, had himself appeared in the Temple and it was only on his orders that this old temple was reconstructed.

Priest of the Temple, while speaking to media persons disclosed that it is very old temple and the entire Ramayan epic has been written on the walls of the Temple. He said that to give the temple a grand look, they did their facade illumination and this is first time that a temple has been lighted up with facade illumination.

“We hired a Jammu based agency for façade illumination of the temple which has been done by using DMX controller. With this system, colours of the light change every day, giving the temple a grand look,” the priest said, adding, with this grand look, the Temple is wooing thousands of devotees daily since Diwali day when the facade illumination was done.