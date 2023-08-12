SSP Rlys call for strict vigil on drones

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: A meeting was held by Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Railways Jammu to review the Security arrangements in connection with forthcoming Independence Day.

The meeting was attended by Albeena Malik, SDPO Railways Jammu, Naresh Kumar, DySP GRP Lines Jammu/ SHO GRP Jammu/IC PPs and other officers of GRP Jammu. The main focus and thrust of the meeting was to strengthen the overall security setup at Railway Station Jammu.

The officers present in the meeting gave the valuable suggestions and feedback on the issues pertaining to the security of Railway Station Jammu. The SSP Railways Jammu directed all the officers present in the meeting to brief all the Nafri deployed on ground to remain alert and extra vigilant on assigned duties in order to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-national elements keeping in view the present challenging security scenario and further directed to keep a close vigil on parking areas, drone activities as well as fidayeen attacks.