Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Ghatti Industry, Barnoti, Rajbhag, Channi, Marheen, Logate and IID Industry shall remain affected on August 13 from 6 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar, Bahuplaza, Parts of Trikuta Nagar, Bajalta, Kuper, Kanna Shargal, Malhori Jaggir, Floura, M/C Domana, Machallian and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 16 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Shazadpur, Gho Manhasa, Marh, Gajansoo, Karloop, Dataryal and adjoining areas shall remain affected on August 17 from 6 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer, Elect. Division-I, JPDCL Parade, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Parade Matadoor Stand shall remain affected on August 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 24 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Denis Gate shall remain affected on August 18 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Gujjar Nagar shall remain affected on August 17 from 8 am to 1 pm.