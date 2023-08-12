Four gamblers apprehended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Police here in Khour area claimed today that they have arrested four gamblers and recovered from their possession Rs 8690 as stake money.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific information received near Dhallan, a police team headed by SHO Khour, Inspector Rahul Mahajan, executed a raid, resulting in the detention of the gamblers and the confiscation of Rs 8690 believed to be the stake money involved in the crime.

Those arrested individuals have been identified as Dildar Singh of Laham, and Sikandar Singh, Ashok Kumar, and Sukhdev Singh, all residents of Khour.

Police have booked the accused under section 13 of the Gambling Act and started further investigation.

Pertinently, the entire operation was executed under the supervision of SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Lal Sharma.