Theft case worked out, stolen property recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 12: Police here today claimed to have arrested a thief and recovered the stolen property from him within days.

Based on a complaint regarding theft of crash barriers from Ragginallah, Marsoo area of Assar on NHW-244, a case in FIR number 10/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Assar.

After the case was registered, cops from Police Station Assar led by PSI Satnam Singh started investigation during which a suspect Nayamtullah alias Mudassar, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Gurmul Kastigarh, at present Bagerni Doda was rounded up.

During questioning the suspect admitted his involvement in the theft of government property and on his disclosure the stolen crash barriers were recovered which he along with his associate had hidden in Marsoo area of Assar.

The vehicle of Jonga make bearing registration number JK06-8606 used for lifting the stolen crash barriers and a bunch of wrenches used for opening nut-bolts of crash barriers was also seized by Police.

Other associate of the thief was absconding and more recoveries are expected on his arrest.

Investigation of the case was going on.