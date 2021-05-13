SSP Badgam greets people, visits families of police martyrs

SRINAGAR: Greeting people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), central Kashmir district of Badgam on Thursday visited the families of police martyrs, a police spokesman said.

He said SSP Badgam extends warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, he appealed to people of Badgam to celebrate Eid festival at their respective homes with their families only and follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and other guidelines for proper containment of the virus.

Spokesman said SSP and other officers of Badgam visited families of police Martyrs on the eve of Eid.

Meanwhile, he said, Badgam Police arrested 32 persons for violation of Corona Curfew and seized 24 vehicles. (AGENCY)