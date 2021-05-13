UPSC postpones Civil Services prelims exam to Oct 10 from June 27

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission has rescheduled the Civil Services preliminary exam that was to be held on June 27 due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The prelims will now be conducted on October 10.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021,” stated the commission.

The Civil Services exam was rescheduled last year too from May 31 to October 4.

Not only the Civil Services exam, the UPSC has also postponed other exams including selection of enforcement officers in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation that was scheduled for May 9. The commission had said that candidates would be given a notice of at least 15 days as and when dates are decided for the tests and interviews.

The registration for Combined Medical Services exam that was scheduled to begin on May 5 has also been deferred by the commission. (AGENCY)