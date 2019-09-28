SSH celebrates ‘World Heart Day’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Super Specialty Hospital (SSH), Jammu today observed ‘World Heart Day’ to spread awareness among the masses about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) which claims around 17.9 million deaths per year globally.

An impressive function was organized in this connection in premises of SSH which was witnessed by Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu, Dr Manoj Chalotra, Medical Superintendent SMGS Hospital and Dr Deepak Kumar, incharge Medical Superintendent SSH Jammu. This year’s theme of ‘World Heart Day’ was “My Heart Your Heart”.

A team of cardiologists including Dr Dharminder Kumar (Associate Professor), Dr Sanjeev Bhat (Assistant Professor) and Dr Varun distributed fruits among the patients in the OPD and wards. The team also distributed pamphlets with vital information regarding heart care.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Dharminder said that ‘World Heart Day’ is celebrated globally to generate awareness among the masses regarding CVD which claims 17.9 million deaths. He said around 80% of these deaths can be avoided by generating awareness about the CVD.

Dr Dharminder while addressing the patients, staff and faculty members said that ‘World Heart Day’ plays a crucial role in saving lives from cardiovascular diseases. “It is a vital global platform that we, as well as our members, patient groups and supporters, can use to raise awareness and encourage individuals, families, communities and Governments to generate mass awareness so that precious human lives can be saved”, Dr Dharminder added.

He further said that to ensure that everyone has access to essential NCD medicines and those in need receive appropriate treatment, basic health technologies should be in place in all primary health care institutions. “Together we have the power to reduce the burden of and premature deaths from, CVD, helping people everywhere to live longer, better, heart-healthy lives,” he added.

Dr Noor Ali, Dr Haroon Slaria, Dr Ishteyak Mir, Dr Rubina, Dr Ajay Anand, Dr Suman Kotwal, Dr Raju Bhandari and Dr Aman Bhat were among other present.