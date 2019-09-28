Rishi Kashyap Swasthya Sewa Yatra flagged off

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: 6th Rishi Kashyap Swasthya Sewa Yatra being organized by National Medicos Organisation (NMO) in collaboration with Sewa Bharti Jammu and Seema Jaagran Manch, was flagged off today from Jammu.

NMO is organizing health camps with the help of doctors from all over the country in J&K for the last six years. Around 120 doctors and medical students from all over India are part of Swasthya Sewa Yatra this year.

The Swasthya Sewa Yatra was flagged off by ex-Health Minister, Sham Lal Sharma along with Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, Dr Sunanda Raina. The team of doctors in the Yatra will conduct over 100 medical checkup camps in various remote and border areas of the State from today to October 2.

Speaking during flag off ceremony, Sham Lal Sharma the camps to be conducted by NMO in rural and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir will solve the basic health issues of people residing in rural/border areas at their door step and helps in bridging the gaps by creating awareness in general public about the prevention of various diseases and their treatment.

Dr Sunanda Raina also recognized the efforts of NMO and its mission of ‘Sewa’ and stressed on making ‘Sewa’ a motto of life for all.

This year Rishi Kashyap Swasthya Sewa Yatra is being organized under the supervision of Dr Sumeet Sabharwal, president NMO J&K, vice president NMO J&K, Dr Sony Singh Samyal, Dr Rachna Sabharwal and general secretary NMO J&K, Dr Deepak Kumar.

The programme was attended by prominent doctors and medical students of GMC Jammu in which they pledged to contribute their services towards the mission of NMO i.e “Rashtra Sewa through Swasthya Sewa”.