Srinagar youth completes 950 KMs Srinagar-Delhi marathon run in 7 days

Waits for support for registration in International Book of Records

SRINAGAR: Setting a new record, a 25- year- old, Uzair Fayaz Khan of Nowhatta Srinagar completed 940 kilometres long distance between Srinagar to Delhi on foot in a recorded 7 days time.

Khan, a student, pursuing B.A in Psychology at Amar Singh College had always been interested in running and taking part in marathons, since his school days.

Before taking this challenge of running from Srinagar to Delhi, Khan claimed to have undergone rigorous 7 months long training under the supervision of his coach Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat. He said that the motive of the run was to create anti- drug addiction awareness among youth.

Khan started his journey from Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar after being flagged off by DySP Traffic City Srinagar, GH. Hassan on April- 2 and finished it at Rajghat Delhi on April- 8, 2021, where he was received by CRPF Jawans, presenting him a bouquet.

He said that he has also participated in marathon runs from Srinagar to Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam earlier.

He said that the run to Delhi was not an easy task as he faced many challenges including, climatic conditions, foot injuries and other difficulties on the way, but he kept on taking steps without any regrets or remorse to reach his goal.

Khan said that though he got little support from some quarters, most of the expenses he had to bear from his own pocket during this marathon.

After making a record, Khan applied for registration for International Book of Records, Indian Book of Records and Works Records India for what he has to pay a sum of Rs. 22K, which he can’t afford at this time for not having better financial conditions at home.

‘I wish both the Government as well as private agencies support me so that I could take on new challenges and register for the Guinness Book of World Records also,’ said Khan.

He said that through this run he wanted to give a strong message to all those youth involved in drugs that ‘nothing is impossible’.

‘It is disheartening to see our youth falling prey to drug menace. I was carrying a small banner all along to create awareness on drug abuse. I wish our youth who have become addicts quit the wrong practice and get a new hope of living a better life again,’ added Khan.

Khan further expressed his gratitude to all who supported him during his run to Delhi.