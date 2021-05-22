2 officers transferred

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered transfer of two officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, according to an order issued here, a copy of which lies with news agency

Shabir Hussain Keen, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, reads the order.