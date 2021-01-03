Srinagar turns white due to fresh snowfall

SRINAGAR: Srinagar, the summer capital of Union Territory(UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, turned white on Sunday due to fresh snowfall, heaviest of the winter so far, since early this morning.

Meanwhile, the Board of School Education (BOSE), has due to snowfall postponed 11th class examination, which was scheduled to be held today in the Kashmir valley.

Tree and roof tops, electric poles and transmission wire besides open fields and roads had turned white as people woke up this morning in the city and outskirts. However, there was major improvement in the minimum temperature, which remained below freezing point during the past over a week due to open sky. Parts of the world famous Dal Lake and other water bodies which were frozen due to sub zero temperature, has also partially melted following surge in the night temperature due to cloudy sky.

People remained inside their houses enjoying snowfall outside. Interestingly small children, including minors were seen outside enjoying snowfall and targeting each other with snow balls. Tourists and locals were also out in the Dal Lake area taking photographs and playing with snow since early this morning.

Though the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Mechanical division have started snow clearance operation in Srinagar city, most roads, including in the uptown, remained under snow till 1000 hrs. However, no snow clearance operation was started in the interior areas, lanes and by-lanes in the city.

Though majority shops and business establishments remained closed due to Sunday, shops selling “Haresa”, special winter dish in Kashmir witnessed heavy rush of customers since early this morning.

People said snowfall during this time when 40-day-long Chilai-Kalan” harshest period of winter, entered 14th day today, will be beneficial for farming and drinking water in summer. The snow will get frozen on the higher reaches and melt only in the summer which will help irrigation and drinking water supply.