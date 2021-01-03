11 persons injured in bus accident in Doda

DODA: Eleven persons were injured after a passenger bus met with an accident in Doda district of Jammu division.

According to reports, a passenger bus bearing registration number JK02D-7191 was on its way from Baderwah to Jammu when it rolled down into deep gorge near Ganpat Bridge in Doda resulting in injuries to eleven persons.

All the injured persons have been identified as Driver Pushvinder Singh S/o Sukh Dev R/o katra age 32 year, Cleaner Susheel Singh S/o Davinder Singh R/o Ramnager Udhampur age 24 year, Mohd Sabir S/o Ali Batt R/o Gundna age 35 year, Ashok Kumar S/o Roshan Lal R/o Jammu age 36 years, Vista Devi W/o Sanjay Kumar R/o Bhaderwah age 33 years, Arun Kumar S/o Ashok Kumar R/o Bhall Bhaderwah age 22 years, Naseema Begum W/o Gh Hadir R/o Bhalla Bhaderwah age 45 years, Inder Kumar S/o Amar Chand R/ o Bhaderwah age 63 years, Neelma Devi W/o Dharminder Singh R/o Udhampur age 45 years, Hamanshu S/o Sanjay Kumar R/o Udhapur age 4 years and Kamlesha Devi W/o Pritam Singh R/o Bhaderwah age 60 years.

All the injured persons were shifted to GMC Doda for treatment.