Acquisition and acquiring land for executing important projects like Fly Over or Ring Road projects take inordinate time in Jammu and Kashmir and so much of delay in revenue related matters must hardly be prevalent in other state or UT in the country. That verily has become the cause of termination of the ambitious Srinagar Ring Road Project. M/s RAMKI has, accordingly served a notice to this effect on National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project having been “inaugurated” by the Prime Minister in May last year continues to get mired in the go slow process and at snail’s pace the exercise of land acquisition for the said project. Why as against the basic norm of at least 90 percent of land acquisition to start the project, barely 77 percent has been acquired in respect of Srinagar Ring Road project? Irrespective of the outcome of negotiations and talks and persuasions reportedly going on with the contractors, the Company etc, the fact of the matter is the persistent hurdle of this nature affecting projects. If rebidding and other exercise are done afresh, it was going to take more time meaning more delay and a costlier affair. That situation needs to be avoided and how best such type of delay could be avoided in future, a proper strategy must be evolved.