Power should go to people but there is due process: LG

‘Panchayats, BDCs given full powers’

*Lauds Army for dedication, professionalism

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 9: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu said today that power should go to the people as early as possible in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir but without elaborating added that there is due process for that.

In a brief chat with media persons after inauguration of a bridge at village Draj on Rajouri-Budhal-Mahore road in Koteranka tehsil of Rajouri district, Murmu said they want that the power should go to the people and it’s in their hands.

However, he added, there is due process for that.

Few days back, the Lieutenant Governor had indicated that the Assembly elections would be held in Jammu and Kashmir shortly.

The fresh statement of Murmu assumed significance as in addition to saying that power should go to the people he also asserted that there is due process for that. Though he didn’t elaborate, the indication was clear that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had to set up the Delimitation Commission for fresh delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory before conducting the Assembly elections.

So far the Ministry of Home Affairs hasn’t initiated the exercise for setting up of the Delimitation Commission.

In Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, the Ministry of Home Affairs had increased seats of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 83 to 90. The erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir had 87 Assembly seats but they were reduced to 83 as Ladakh was made separate Union Territory, which had four constituencies.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor also mentioned the successful conduct of Panchayat and Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir and powers given to them.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps Lt Gen Harsha Gupta and other senior Army and civil officers accompanied the Lieutenant Governor during inauguration of the bridge.

An Army handout said Murmu dedicated a 72 meter long `Multi Cell Box Type Load Class 70 Bridge’ to the nation at Draj in Rajouri district. The bridge spans over Draj nallah and connects Draj area to tehsil Koteranka.

The Lieutenant Governor praised Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their dedication towards nation building through infrastructure development and war preparedness through construction of roads, bridges and tunnels.

During the inauguration function, the Lt Governor addressed the gathering of local residents, Army and GREF and said that the Draj bridge is important for military as well as for socio-economic development of Rajouri district as a whole.

“This bridge will facilitate all weather and speedy movement of Army troops as well as locals,” he said.

On the occasion, Murmu congratulated 110 RCC, 31TF, Project Sampark and BRO team for the execution of work with utmost professionalism which will strengthen the road network in the area. He praised the relentless effort put in by the Chief Engineer, Project Sampark and his team in executing the herculean task.

The Lieutenant Governor complimented the Indian Army for their unwavering dedication to duty and high standard of professionalism. He also appreciated the support extended by the local residents and civil administration in overcoming various challenges faced by the Border Roads Organization during the construction of the bridge.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig YK Ahuja, Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, said that the upgradation of the existing causeway with NH specifications was essential as it is an important line of communication. Now the Draj bridge will provide all weather movements without any restriction on plying of heavy traffic as it is designed for load class 70. He also appreciated the support extended by the local residents and civil administration in overcoming various challenges faced by the BRO during the construction of the bridge.