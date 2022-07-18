6kg IED material recovered on national highway in Srinagar, one arrested: J&K police

Srinagar, July 18: Police on Monday claimed to have recovered 6 kg IED material near Sham Lal petrol pump along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

As per a police spokesman, the recovery was made on the disclosure of one Zahid Ahmad Mir son of Ab Aaziz Mir of Aripanath Beerwah Budgam arrested in the case.

“During examination he disclosed having hidden IED material and led the police team to recovery of P3 type explosive material (weighing approximately 06 kg), one Electric detonator and around 500 gms of ball bearings & nails. These Ball bearings & nails were to be used as projectiles/ shrapnels during blast, ” police said.

It said the explosive substance recovered was meant for the manufacture of IEDs, so as to target the security forces deployed on the National Highway.

In this regards a case under FIR No 99/2022 has been registered at Batmaloo PS u/s 13, 23, 38, 39 of UAPA and 3/5 of Explosive Substances Act, added police.