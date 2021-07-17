Srinagar-Leh NH reopens after day-long closure due to weekly maintenance

SRINAGAR: Traffic has been restored on Srinagar-Leh national highway, which connects the Union Territory of Ladakh with Kashmir valley, after remaining suspended on Friday for weekly maintenance.

Meanwhile, two-way Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were plying normally on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which connects Kashmir valley with rest of the country, and historic Mughal road.

A traffic official said that one-way traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway was allowed on Saturday and vehicles will have to ply from Ladakh towards Kashmir.

The Kashmir-bound vehicles will have to cross Minamarg between 0700 hrs and 1400 hrs, he said, adding no vehicle will be allowed before and after cut-off timing.

He said no vehicle was allowed on Friday from either side on the Srinagar-Leh road to allow Beacon authorities to undertake necessary maintenance at Zojila pass, where vehicles had to pass through huge snow walls on both sides of the road.

The UT administration Kashmir and Ladakh have decided to suspend traffic on every Friday to allow Beacon authorities to undertake the repair and maintenance of the road.

The official said LMVs will be allowed to ply from both sides on Mughal road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Shopian to Poonch only.

He said Kashmir-bound LMVs plying on Srinagar-Jammu highway will have to cross Nagrota between 0600 hrs and 1200 hrs, and Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0700 hrs and 1300 hrs. Similarly, Jammu bound LMVs will have to cross Zig (Qazigund) between 0800 hrs and 1300 hrs.

HMVs shall be allowed from Kashmir to Jammu. (Agency)