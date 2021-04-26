Srinagar-Leh NH re-opened for traffic

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 26: After remaining closed for traffic, the authorities today declared Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road open for one way traffic

The administration was planning to reopen Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road by February this year. However, due to undue delay, the road could not be opened so far.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole issued a notification stating that a meeting was held with the LG of the Union Territory of Ladakh on April 17 and pursuant to that it is notified that the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is open for one way traffic for all types of vehicular movement from 26th April

“The traffic movement on 26-04-2021 on the SSG road shall be upward viz, Kashmir to Ladakh and vice versa with cut off timing. Timing of traffic movement shall be 10.30 am (Sonamarg) and 11 am Meenamarg Kargil,” the notification said.

It also directed for the establishment of a Health check-up centre to be taken care of by the DC/CMO Ganderbal along with the establishment of a Traffic Check Post at Sonamarg to be taken care of by the SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir

“Presence of police detachment for traffic control along the route preferably at Km 100.84 (Y Jn), Km 104 on upper alignment and km 108 (Inter-State Boundary) and will be taken care of by the SSP Ganderbal.”

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, through the notification, directed that the recovery van at Sonamarg and along the upper alignment of Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road for the removal of stranded vehicles must be ensured and to be taken care of by the CE, MED Kashmir and ARTO Ganderbal.

“It shall be ensured that vehicles are in good condition and loaded with sow types/ anti-skid chains before allowing them to ply. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal/ Kargil shall obtain a road clearance certificate from Project Beacon on daily basis before allowing any vehicle to ply,” the notification stated.

The notification further said that it should be ensured that the vehicles should be preferably 4×4 or mechanically sound and should not be overloaded and carry the load as per permissible tonnage. “The movement of trucks should go in convoy properly escorted from head and tail end.”