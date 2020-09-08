Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens, only stranded vehicles to ply

SRINAGAR : Traffic was resumed on Tuesday on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all-weather road connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, after remaining suspended on Monday due to landslides and shooting stones.

However, only stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards Kashmir, a traffic police official said today.

Meanwhile, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road and the national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, were through for vehicles carrying essentials and fresh fruit.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended again on Monday afternoon due to fresh landslides and landslides.

However, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has pressed into service machines and men to clear the landslides to put through the traffic, he added.

He said vehicles which had left different parts of the Jammu, mostly trucks loaded with essentials and oil and gas tankers, were stopped at different places. The road was put through and all Kashmir bound vehicles were allowed to move this morning, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed from the opposite direction.

Only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the highway due to continued threat of landslides and shooting on the highway, he added.

He said only vehicles carrying fresh vegetable are allowed to ply on Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir to Poonch and Rajouri in Poonch. No passenger vehicle will be allowed to ply on the road which is seen as an alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Meanwhile, leaders of different political parties are demanding allowing passenger traffic on the Mughal road. They said a person had to travel 600 km from Poonch or Rajouri to reach Srinagar while the distance through Mughal road is just 90 km.

Similarly, vehicles loaded with essentials are allowed to ply from Sonamarg in central Kashmir to another side of the Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway.

(agencies)