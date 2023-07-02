Three More X-Ray Machines Installed At Srinagar Airport

SRINAGAR, July 2: Airports Authority of India has installed three more X-ray machines equipped for baggage frisking at the drop gate of Srinagar International airport which will reduce clearance time considerably, officials said on Sunday.

With the installation of three more x-ray machines equipped with associated infrastructure for baggage fisking, the number of machines goes up to ten and will help in speedy clearance of baggage and passenger vehicles, a statement from the Airport director said.

This will also increase the movement of vehicles in queues before the drop gate and reduce the processing time considerably.

The Srinagar airport is one among the busiest airports in the country .

