Search Operation In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

JAMMU, Jul 2: Security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The joint search and cordon operation by army and police was launched in Dabi Dharti area of Balakote sector at around 9 am following inputs about suspicious movement, the officials said.

They said the village is located ahead of the border fence and the search operation was going on when last reports were received.