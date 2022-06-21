Srimaan Ramachandra Raja Chairman of NSUI Tamil Nadu leads mass yoga Event in Madurai on Yoga Day.

State chairman of the Indian National Congress’s student wing in Tamil Nadu Srimaan Ramachandra Raja said Tuesday that yoga has become a global festival as there is widespread acceptance of the ancient Indian practice as he participated in the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai.

Speaking before the yoga demonstration in which he participated for 45 minutes, the NSUI state chairman said, “Acceptance of India’s amrit spirit, which fuelled the country’s independence war. As a result, 75 landmark spots around the country are hosting mass yoga demonstrations.”

The theme of this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity,’ and about 25 crore people are expected to participate in various activities around the world, practising yoga in unison in the name of better health and wellness for everyone. A flagship programme has also been organised in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs for a global Yoga Protocol on the day following the sun’s movement.