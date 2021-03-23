Spl Tribunal seeks personal appearance of Jt Com JMC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 23: Special Tribunal Jammu has sought personal appearance of Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jammu for alleged over writings/erasers in the impugned demolition notice.

The order has been passed in an appeal challenging the Order No.MJ/CEO/82/3/2020 dated 06-03-2021 passed under Section 7(3) of the Control of Building Operation Act by the respondent whereby the appellant has been directed to demolish the constructions/violations within a period of five days from the date of service of notice.

During the course of hearing, Advocate Vinay Chib produced original record showing herein that notice issued to respondent is dated 16-03-2021 which apparently reflects that appeal is within time but there are over writings/erasers in the impugned notice. He vehemently argued and sought time to file objections.

After hearing counsel for appellant at length, Member Special Tribunal (District & Sessions Judge) Bala Joyti directed that impugned order bearing No. MJ/CEO/82/3/2020 dated 16-03-2021 be kept in abeyance and status quo be maintained on spot till next date hearing.

In the meantime, office was directed to put process server Ashok Kumar Sharma and Joint Commissioner on notices for personal appearance on 29-03-2021.