Govt to revise criteria for short listing sportspersons for quota

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 23: Government has constituted a committee to revise the Jammu and Kashmir (Appointment of Outstanding Sports Persons) Rules, 1998, notified vide SRO-349 of 1998, read with SRO 376 of 2004.

The committee, headed by Principal Secretary, Home Department, shall revise the criteria for short listing the outstanding Sports persons for appointment against the posts earmarked under Sports quota.

The seven-member committee shall submit its report within the period of 30 days. Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Additional Director General of Police Coordination (PHQ), J&K, Commissioner Secretary GAD, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Director General Youth Services & Sports, J&K and Secretary Sports Council, J&K are members of the committee.