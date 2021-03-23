15 inmates escape from drug de-addiction centre

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 23: Fifteen inmates have fled from a de-addiction Centre in Sanmeri village near Vijaypur in Samba district late last night. Among them the dead body of one inmate was found in Mastgrah area of Jammu this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Sharma, son of Lt Ashok Sharma of Lower Mastgarh, Jammu. Police said that his dead body was found in the area this morning.

According to reports, the drug addicts were admitted in a private drug De-Addiction Centre at Sanmeri near Vijaypur in January this year by their relatives and parents for treatment. During late last night 15 inmates fled from the Centre giving a slip to the employees and watch and ward staff.

While police confirmed the death of one person, it said four others have also reached to their homes but the whereabouts of ten are still unknown. A team of Vijaypur police had visited the de-addiction centre this afternoon to ascertain the facts but the owner of the centre and its employees had fled from there.

The Vijaypur police has taken the cognizance of the matter. The dead body of deceased has been handed over to his family members by the Mastgarh police after autopsy for last rites.

The police has also registered a case under Section 174 in this regard and started investigation.