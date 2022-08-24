SPIC MACAY Founder at IIM Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Founder of SPIC MACAY, Padamshree Dr Kiran Seth, who is on a Cycle Yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, today reached IIM Jammu and had interaction with the faculty, staff, students and heads of various Institutes of Jammu.

The interaction was done with a motto to highlight the society’s indispensable contribution to revitalizing, exploring and preserving the diverse and classic culture of India.

Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, introduced Dr Kiran Seth and spoke about his contribution to music, culture, art and society. He highlighted the importance of empowering artists to artisans nationwide to immerse the faculty and student body in the learning and beauty of music, arts, and craft. He also emphasized the need to create an ambiance of cultural diversity, classical erudition, and appreciation through courses, seminars, workshops and cultural events to keep the integrity, art, and tradition of our nation intact. He urged the students to have a definite purpose in life for moving ahead and achieving success.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kiran Seth mentioned the actual purpose behind his cycling from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. He emphasized that today’s young generation is on the bright side than the earlier generation since they have a lot of avenues and the only grey area is they believe in what they see. He quoted practical life examples of Einstein, Vocalist Ram Chatur Malik and Ustad Bismillah Khan who with their deep introspection could see beyond reality. He cited the need for deep introspection to see many things that exist.

Dr Seth motivated the students to learn from the people who have a vision for the best, never to deny what they have and deep introspection for leading towards goals. According to him, patience and faith are the main boundaries that can help us follow the path of our ancestors. He mentioned the examples of music and yoga for mind-changing concentration levels.

Dr Seth complimented Dr Sapna Sangra, Chairperson, SPIC Macay J&K and Pathania for their contribution to the progress of SPIC MACAY.

Present on the occasion were Prof Jabir Ali, Dean Academics; Dr Barnali Chaudhary, Chairperson Student Affairs; Dr Sapna Sangra, Dr Seema Rohmetra and the faculty members.

The fruitful interaction saw the august presence of heads of the Institutions from the Jammu region.