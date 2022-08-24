DC Jammu reviews digitisation of Jamabandis, status of revenue services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today reviewed the progress of digitisation of Jamabandis and delivery of other services of the Revenue department, here at a meeting.

ADC L&O, Minga Sherpa; ADC, Satish Sharma; ACR, Vijay Kumar; ACG, Rakesh Dubey; SDMs, Tehsildars along with senior officers from Revenue department were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review regarding writing and digitization of Jamabandis, their proof reading and certification, besides disposal of revenue court cases on RCCMS portal, issuance of online Fard and other services, compensation for losses caused in recent rains/flood, disbursement of rent etc.

The DC directed the Tehsildars to complete the writing of Jamabandis and digitization within stipulated time. “The proof reading of Jamabandis followed by certification shall be completed at the earliest” she directed.

Regarding construction of Solid Waste Management projects, the DC directed the revenue officers to identify the land for the same in their respective areas.

The DC also inquired about disbursement of rent for the buildings used by departments and compensation for the losses due to recent rains/floods the Tehsildars.

Meanwhile, the Tehsildars were asked to take measures for speedy disposal of court cases related to revenue and uploading of the same on the designated portal.