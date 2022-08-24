LG attends book launch of ‘A New India – Selected Writings’ of Arun Jaitley

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Aug 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the book launch of ‘A New India- Selected Writings’ of Arun Jaitley.

The event was presided over by M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India.

Paying his tributes to the stalwart of Indian Politics and Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley, the Lt Governor said that Jaitley ji has brought immense grace to public life.

His pursuit for reforms under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the dream of making India a developed nation is realized soon, added the Lt Governor.

Arun Jaitley was a man with vision, who vociferously supported the true integration of J&K with India, removing the discriminatory practices prevalent in the erstwhile state, the Lt Governor observed.

As voice of the people of J&K, Arun Ji in his blog on 2 Dec 2013 had highlighted their plight, demanding abrogation of Article 370. His last blog on 6 August 2019 was also on J&K. Through, his writing, he contributed immensely to bring equality and social justice to people of J&K, said the Lt Governor.

His foremost priority was to enrich the nation and his voice for social justice, his priceless legacy will live. His writing and this book will be a beacon light for the new generation to follow his ideals and contribute towards nation building, the Lt Governor said.

Prime Minister’s resolve of removing discrimination from J&K, which was strongly advocated by Arun Jaitley is bearing fruits now. The development is taking place in every nook and corner of the Union Territory, the Lt Governor affirmed.

A towering man of ideas and ideals, Arun Jaitley was undoubtedly one of the greatest speakers with a sensitive and compassionate heart. From domestic, foreign policy to economic reforms, from a caring human being to a charismatic leader, he left a lasting impression on Indian politics, the Lt Governor said.

Today, Arun Jaitley is not amongst us. But his vision and dream of a progressive nation will continue to guide coming generations, the Lt Governor added.

Sangeeta Jaitley, wife of Arun Jaitley, threw light on the life of the former union minister and also talked about the public welfare endeavours of Arun Jaitley Foundation.

The book launch was attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel; Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Union Minister; Manoj Tiwari, Member Parliament, besides political leaders, prominent citizens from all walks of life.