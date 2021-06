JAMMU: Special relaxation for utensil shops in District Jammu on 14/06/2021 from 5PM to 7PM in view festival Dharam Deh (Tamdeh)

Shops dealing with utensils may open from 05.00 PM to 07.00 PM today on 14-06-2021 in view of festival of Dharam Deh (Tamdeh) to be celebrated on 15-06-2021