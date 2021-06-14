CBI probe in SSR’s death case still underway, all aspects being looked into meticulously: Reports

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday said that all aspects behind his death on June 14, last year are being looked into.

“CBI investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked meticulously,” the CBI sources said on Monday, the first death anniversary of the late actor.

Earlier on June 4, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the drug case linked to the actor’s death after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on May 26 from Hyderabad.

The NCB had also probed Sushant’s former domestic helps, Neeraj and Keshav.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor’s death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. (Agency)